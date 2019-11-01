By BBI International | November 18, 2019

Construction of the first commercial-scale D3MAX plant at Ace Ethanol in Stanley, Wisconsin, is nearly complete. “It has been a long haul since July of 2015 when we created D3MAX to commercialize the corn fiber-to-ethanol technology developed by BBI, to where we are today,” said Mark Yancey, vice president of BBI International and chief technology officer of D3MAX. “Record snowfall in Stanley last February and, this fall, record cold has delayed construction, but we can now see the light at the end of the pretreatment reactor, so to speak, and we are looking forward to startup of the plant in December.”

Ace Ethanol will own and operate the plant under license from D3MAX. Construction of the plant began Oct. 1, 2018. “Ace has been the perfect partner for this first-of-a-kind cellulosic ethanol plant,” Yancey said. “They have been a very active partner in this process, and we would not be where we are today without their leadership and dedication to the success of this first project. Startup will begin December and ramp up to full production capacity throughout the first quarter of 2020.”

About D3MAX LLC

D3MAX is a technology company formed by BBI International to license its patented cellulosic ethanol technology to dry mill ethanol plants in the U.S. and Canada. The cutting-edge technology converts corn fiber and residual starch in distillers grains to cellulosic ethanol. This is a 1.5 billion gallon per year market and BBI intends to capture a significant portion of the market by licensing its D3MAX technology to existing ethanol plants.



About Ace Ethanol LLC

Ace Ethanol LLC is an ethanol production facility built by local investors in Stanley, Wisconsin. Each year the facility takes in more than 17 million bushels of corn, resulting in an output of approximately 50 million gallons of ethanol, 118,000 tons of DDGS, 8,000 tons of distillers corn oil, and 65,000 tons of carbon dioxide. The facility has a storage capacity of two million bushels on site.