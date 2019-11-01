By BBI International | November 19, 2019

Biodiesel Magazine’s 2020 Editorial Preview webinar, free to all attendees, will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2:00 pm Central time. Presenting on the webinar will be Ron Kotrba, editor, and John Nelson, vice president of marketing and sales.

The webinar, sponsored by the Biodiesel Production Technology Summit, is designed specifically for marketing, sales and business development professionals working to increase and maintain their company’s visibility and sales in the biodiesel industry. The webinar will provide a fast moving and informative overview of the biodiesel industry’s most widely read print publication, Biodiesel Magazine.

Kotrba will open the webinar with a brief overview of and outlook for the U.S. biodiesel market, followed by in-depth information from Nelson on Biodiesel Magazine’s print and digital presence, including a comprehensive overview of Biodiesel Magazine’s current reach and demographics, and how to leverage its topic-specific content. Then Kotrba will provide a brief overview of the themes and bonus distributions for Biodiesel Magazine’s four print issues scheduled in 2020, beginning with the popular Winter edition, which is combined with the 2020 Biodiesel Industry Directory—giving it a 12-month shelf life.

Attendees will be placed into a drawing for a free 1/2-page print advertisement in Biodiesel Magazine. All attendees will also be eligible for a special advertising discount to be revealed at the end of the broadcast.

To register for the free webinar, to be held Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 pm Central time, click here.