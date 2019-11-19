By The National Biodiesel Board | November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 100 National Biodiesel Board members gathered in the nation’s capital Nov. 19 to meet with 88 congressional offices and discuss the status of the biodiesel tax incentive. The meetings are part of NBB’s fall member meeting in Washington, D.C.

“Biodiesel and renewable diesel have a sizeable economic impact across the United States,” said Kurt Kovarik, NBB’s vice president of federal affairs. “The industry supports more than 65,000 jobs across multiple economic sectors, with more than $17 billion in annual economic activity. The uncertainty that biodiesel producers and workers along with farmers are facing, due to the biodiesel tax incentive’s lapse, is having a tremendous negative effect. Since the start of the year, 10 biodiesel producers have closed or cut production, laying off workers. NBB is hosting these meetings to thank our congressional champions and work with them to urge congressional leaders to renew the biodiesel tax incentive before the end of the year.”

Among the confirmed meetings, NBB members met with 19 senators and representatives from 27 states and the District of Columbia. They are visiting with Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri; Richard Durbin, D-Illinois; Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Josh Hawley, R-Missouri; John Hoeven, R-North Dakota; Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island; and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island. NBB members also are meeting with Reps. Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota; Troy Balderson, R-Ohio; Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois; David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island; Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa; Robin Kelly, D-Illinois; Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois; Jim Langevin, D-Rhode Island; Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts; Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania; Adrian Smith, R-Nebraska; and Glenn Thompson, R-Pennsylvania.