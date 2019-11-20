By The National Biodiesel Board | November 20, 2019

As a member-driven and member-focused trade association, the National Biodiesel Board welcomed its membership for the organization’s annual fall meeting, Nov. 18-20, in Washington, D.C., to focus on critical policy initiatives and move the biodiesel industry forward.

During the meeting, the membership elected representatives from the industry to serve on the governing board to help the development and success of biodiesel.

“As the national trade association representing America’s advanced biofuel it is critical that we are led by a strong team of advocates from all sectors of the industry,” said Donnell Rehagen, CEO of the NBB. “The NBB governing board continues to strive to move America-made fuel forward and expand our nearly 3-billion-gallon market.”

NBB members voted to fill seven board member spots for two-year terms:

-Kent Engelbrecht, Archer Daniels Midland Co.

-Chad Stone, Renewable Energy Group Inc.

-Ryan Pederson, North Dakota Soybean Council

-Harry Simpson, Crimson Renewable Energy LLC

-Paul Soanes, RBF Port Neches LLC

-Dave Walton, Iowa Soybean Association

-Tim Ostrem, South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council

Troy Alberts, Rob Shaffer, Jeff Lynn, Tim Keaveney, Greg Anderson, Mike Rath, Robert Morton, and Tom Brooks continue to serve on the board. The board also elected Chad Stone as chairman, Mike Rath as vice chairman, Rob Shaffer as 2nd vice chairman, Ryan Pederson as treasurer and Troy Alberts as secretary.

“We are excited for and support our membership’s choice of new governing board chairman, Chad Stone,” Rehagen said. “Our association is sure that Stone will serve our industry to his fullest capacity and help us reach our lofty goals.”

NBB also recognized Engelbrecht, retiring chairman, for his three years of dedication and service to the national trade association. This three-year term is the maximum allowed by the association’s bylaws.

“On behalf of NBB, we extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to our retiring Chairman Engelbrecht,” Rehagen said. “Under his leadership, the biodiesel industry has achieved a great deal of growth and development. We can’t thank Kent enough for his time, commitment and advocacy for America’s advanced biofuel and I’m excited he will remain on the board, where we can continue to benefit from his expertise and passion.”

In addition, NBB extended thanks to Ron Heck, retiring governing board member. “Ron has been a tireless advocate for agriculture and biodiesel,” Rehagen said. “I have always admired his ability to understand the market dynamics from the farm field all the way through biodiesel production and distribution. This knowledge has allowed him to represent our members’ interests exceptionally well in some critical moments of our industry. We will miss his strong and consistent leadership.”

The NBB governing board reflects the wide range of member companies in the biodiesel industry from feedstock operations to producers.