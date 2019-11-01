By UFOP | November 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The public rarely questions where raw materials for fossil fuels come from when filling their fuel tanks.

It’s a far different story when it comes to biofuels: With the revision of the Renewable Energy Directive, the requirements for sustainability criteria, greenhouse gas reduction and documentation obligations have been further tightened.

These regulations are unique in the international movement of goods and are accompanied by reporting obligations.

The annual evaluation and experience report published by the Federal Office for Agriculture and Food (BLE) provides information on the origins of biomass raw materials, including waste oils and fats.

UFOP has illustrated this information in the associated infographic.