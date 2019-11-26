ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio-based oil analysis company TestOil announced Nov. 25 a new test to determine the biodiesel content in conventional diesel fuel. The test was developed in response to requests by industrial customers needing to ensure the fuel they use meets OEM requirements for biodiesel content.

“We have received inquiries from customers asking if we had the capability to test for biodiesel content,” said Monika Malcolm, TestOil’s analytical services manager. “The need is definitely there, but there was almost no one to meet it. Our new test is excellent for industrial applications such as generators, trucks and other mobile equipment including forklifts, bulldozers and mining machinery.”

TestOil notes that the addition of biodiesel to conventional diesel fuel is becoming more and more common. Benefits include increased lubricity, reduction of harmful emissions and sustainability. Unintended consequences may arise, however, if the blend exceeds the labeled amount or OEM recommendations.

“Biodiesel blends very easily and completely with conventional diesel,” the company stated. “Because of this, it is impossible to tell by observation how much biodiesel the fuel contains. The only way to verify biodiesel content is through laboratory analysis. Although the demand for this testing is high, at present, very few labs offer this service.”

Mary Messuti, TestOil’s chief operating officer, said, “Being able to verify the amount of biodiesel in a fuel blend is one more way we meet the needs of our customers. We always have an ear to the ground so that we can respond quickly to their needs. While we don’t always have an immediate solution, we take any request as a challenge to investigate a way to meet it. This new biodiesel test is a prime example of that.”

Biodiesel content test results are available the same day the sample is received. In addition, customers may ask for additional tests on water content and bacteria count.