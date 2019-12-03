ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable diesel producer Neste and crane maker Mantsinen Group are working together to tackle social exclusion of impoverished youths living in developed countries. According to a UNICEF report, one in five children in developed countries lives in poverty.

Through the Zero Exclusion campaign, Neste and Mantsinen “have pledged to get the voices of these young people heard and raise funds to tackle social exclusion,” the companies state. “The campaign brings together young artists from Finland, the home-country for both companies, one of the leading international art galleries and the world’s largest hydraulic harbor crane.”

The campaign features 42 hope-themed paintings by three young artists created using a 300-ton harbor crane fitted with specially-designed paint brushes. Some of the paintings feature Neste’s renewable isoalkane-based coating, developed for the campaign by Teknos.

The artworks were produced in collaboration with the Albright Knox art gallery in Buffalo, New York. The paintings will be sold, and all of the proceedings will be donated to the Finland-based charity Hope ry. Through the campaign, Neste and Mantsinen Group aim to raise €50,000 to invest in programs designed to prevent the social exclusion of young people.

“The challenge of social exclusion is huge and tackling it requires a collaborative effort—this is why we are inviting companies to participate,” said Heidi Peltonen, manager of sustainable partnerships at Neste. “Every young person, no matter where or how they live, should feel that they are an important part of our society. One of the objectives of the Zero Exclusion campaign is to give an unconventional and inspiring voice to the participating young artists.”

Mia Mantsinen, CEO of Mantsinen Group, said, “The founders of our company come from modest backgrounds. We want to show that anyone can achieve success, as long as they are given opportunities for self-fulfillment. Once you have received a helping hand along the way, you want to help others too.”

Artist Miia Kuittinen said, “The three of us wanted to participate in this project because we felt it was our turn to give something back for all the help we have received. I love art, and painting with the massive crane will forever remain an experience I will always remember. I hope my work inspires companies to take action and help other young people.”

The art is on display at Bio Rex I nHelsinki, Finland, Dec. 4-22 and online at the Zero Exclusion campaign site. They are available to purchase on the same website.

Zero Exclusion is part of the “Journey to Zero” project started by Neste to encourage its partners to take part in creating a healthier planet for children.