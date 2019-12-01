By The Illinois Soybean Association | December 05, 2019

The village of Carol Stream, Illinois, is a new member of the B20 Club in recognition of the municipality’s work to reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality for its residents.

The B20 Club is a partnership between the Illinois Soybean Association checkoff program and the American Lung Association that recognizes Illinois-based fleets committed to using biodiesel blends of 20 percent or greater.

Carol Stream uses more than 14,500 gallons of diesel fuel annually in their five generators and 44 fleet vehicles, including light-duty and heavy-duty trucks, backhoes, loaders, mowers and UTVs. With the transition to B20 from standard ultra-low-sulfur diesel, the village will prevent the release of nearly 25 tons of carbon dioxide annually into the environment, among other operational benefits like improved engine performance and less maintenance costs.

“By switching to biodiesel, this community demonstrates its dedication to using efficient, reliable and cost-effective fuel that supports their environmental and sustainability efforts,” said Rebecca Richardson, ISA biodiesel lead. “They are a great addition to our B20 Club family of fleets.”

By using B20, the village of Carol Stream reduces the environmental impact of emissions from its fleet vehicles, increasing the overall sustainability of the community. The village’s public works department partnered with biodiesel specialists to test fuel tanks and generators before making the switch to B20. Tank cleaning was an important step in the process to ensure optimal performance of this critical infrastructure with the new fuel.

“Since we switched to B20, all our vehicles and generators are running smoothly, and we haven’t noticed a difference in performance,” said Phil Modaff, village of Carol Stream public works director. “What has changed are reduced emissions into the environment, along with a healthier work place for our employees and cleaner air for our community.”

As a new B20 Club member, the village of Carol Stream joins a seIect group of Illinois-based organizations running fleets on biodiesel blends of 20 percent or greater. B20 Club members use a combined 4.6 million gallons on average each year, contributing to cleaner air and more sustainable operations throughout Illinois.

