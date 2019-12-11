ADVERTISEMENT

U.K.-based biodiesel producer and midstream oil company Greenergy announced Dec. 11 that the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office has advised that the company and its employees are no longer suspects in an ongoing investigation first announced in May.

In May the SFO confirmed that it had opened a joint investigation with Dutch authorities regarding certain aspects of biodiesel trading at Greenergy and various third parties. Five sites across the U.K. and additional sites in the Netherlands and Belgium were searched April 30, according to the SFO, and four individuals were arrested and released without charge.

Following the release of Greenergy and its employees from the investigation, the company board issued a statement Dec. 11.

“We are cooperating fully with the SFO during its investigation, providing extensive data and visibility of our biodiesel business,” stated the Greenergy board. “We are pleased that both the company and our employees have now been released from the investigation. We would like to thank our staff for their professionalism and dedication during this time. Our success as a business has been built upon our values of integrity, honesty, openness and respect, and these values will continue to guide us.”

Greenergy owns and operates two biodiesel manufacturing plants on the east coast of England and in 2018 it acquired a third facility in Amsterdam from Oiltanking. Greenergy also acquired Singapore-based used cooking oil exporter Rexon Energy in 2018.