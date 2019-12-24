By Erin Voegele | December 24, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA’s Rural Business Cooperative Service published a notice on Dec. 18 seeking applications from biofuel producers under the Bioenergy Program for Advanced Biofuels, which provides quarterly payments to producers of qualified advanced biofuels.

The program aims to support and ensure an expanding production of advanced biofuels. Eligible advanced biofuels must be produced in the U.S. from renewable biomass, excluding corn kernel starch.

The notice seeking applications was published concurrently with the issuance of the final rule for the Bioenergy Program for Advanced biofuels. According to a notice published in the Federal Register, the UDSA did not request applications for the program or make payments in Fiscal Year 2019 pending the rule’s promulgation/publication.

In the notice, the USDA announces the availability of up to $7 million for each for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 to make payments to eligible advanced biofuel producers for the production of eligible advanced biofuels.

Applications must be submitted to the USDA Rural Development State Officer for the state where the producer is located and be received by 4:30 local time on Feb. 18, 2020.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.