By FUELIowa | January 15, 2020

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented Elliott Oil Co. of Ottumwa and Diamond Oil Company Inc. of Des Moines with the 2020 Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards at the FUELIowa annual meeting in Des Moines Jan. 14.

The Ethanol and Biodiesel Marketing Awards were created by FUELIowa in partnership with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to recognize fuel marketers that have gone above and beyond in their efforts to promote and sell renewable fuels.

“Renewable fuels are a win for our consumers, farmers and marketers within the state of Iowa,” Naig said. “The promotion and advocacy that Diamond Oil and Elliott Oil have and continue to do for the renewable fuels industry has strengthened our state. They are both deserving of this award in ethanol and biodiesel, respectively.”

Biodiesel Marketing Award

Diamond Oil is the recipient of the Secretary of Agriculture’s 2020 Biodiesel Marketing Award. Headquartered in Des Moines, Diamond Oil has made a commitment to supplying biodiesel to its diverse customer base. It supplies and markets biodiesel through traditional brick and mortar retail outlets, and its biodiesel footprint extends into high-volume end-users in the agriculture, residential, industrial, racing and transportation arenas.

The company has been serving customers since 1978. As its education and marketing efforts have expanded biodiesel sales, Diamond Oil has leveraged the Iowa Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Grant Program to support its significant private investments into expanding infrastructure to support the growing demand from its customers for biodiesel, including the installation of biodiesel terminals in Des Moines and State Center.

Through Diamond Oil’s biodiesel terminal infrastructure at its bulk storage facilities, the company has the ability to provide custom blending options tailored for the preference of each customer. With its infrastructure, Diamond Oil can easily provide B20 through B98, depending on the customer’s request.

“It is an honored to partner with Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig to acknowledge the important role fuel marketers play in advancing sales of homegrown biofuels,” said Dawn Carlson, FUELIowa president and CEO. “FUELIowa applauds today’s winners and all Iowa marketers for serving as the conduit to deliver Iowans innovative quality fuels, such as ethanol and biodiesel, produced here in Iowa.”

Ethanol Marketing Award

Elliott Oil Co. is the recipient of the Secretary of Agriculture’s 2020 Ethanol Marketing Award. The Ottumwa-based company has been a leader in the marketing and sales of renewable fuels in the state of Iowa for decades. Founded in 1961, Elliott Oil operates retail motor fuel locations under the BP brand and currently has five locations offering E85. In recent years, the company has leveraged the Iowa Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Program and has increased significant private investments into its retail locations to accommodate the sale of high-blend ethanol products.

Over the past year, Elliott Oil has worked closely with BP brand representatives to build awareness about the growing interest among retailers and consumers toward E15 in Iowa. Traditionally, larger brands have been hesitant to adopt E15 at their branded locations. Through proactive efforts, Elliott Oil has reached an agreement with BP to allow for the sale of E15 under the BP brand canopy at its location in Osceola.

With Iowa already positioned as the nation’s leader in renewable fuels, the efforts of Elliott Oil will only serve to further separate Iowa from the rest of the nation, while potentially opening more discussions between branded retailers and their brand representatives about incorporating E15 into their product slate.

Iowa leads the nation in the production of ethanol and biodiesel. Iowa has 43 ethanol refineries capable of producing more than 4.1 billion gallons annually. In addition, Iowa has 12 biodiesel facilities with the capacity to produce nearly 350 million gallons annually.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program offers cost-share grants for the installation of E85 dispensers, blender pumps, biodiesel dispensers and biodiesel storage facilities. To date, the program has distributed or obligated more than $33 million with $200 million added in private economic activity. The grant program is managed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.