HollyFrontier announced Jan. 29 that the company has chosen Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex process technology for production of renewable diesel at its Navajo refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, plans for which HollyFrontier unveiled in November. The 125 MMgy project is expected to cost $350 million and be operating in early 2022.

Under the agreement with Artesia Renewable Diesel Company LLC, a subsidiary of HollyFrontier, Haldor Topsoe will license and supply basic engineering, proprietary equipment, catalysts and technical services.

HydroFlex is an industry-proven technology from Haldor Topsoe that produces renewable fuels such as gasoline, diesel and biojet fuel from all renewable feedstocks. According to Haldor Topsoe, HydroFlex can be deployed in various applications, including both greenfield builds and revamps for coprocessing or stand-alone units.

HollyFrontier awarded the contract to Haldor Topsoe after an in-depth feasibility study involving competing technologies.

“We are very proud that a market leader such as HollyFrontier has chosen HydroFlex for its strategic expansion into renewable fuels,” said Henrik Rasmussen, vice president of Haldor Topsoe. “HydroFlex is the preferred choice for refiners leading the industry transition into producing renewable fuels.”

One major driver behind the project is so HollyFrontier can cost-effectively meet its obligations under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard.