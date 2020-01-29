ADVERTISEMENT

Premier Brian Pallister recently declared that Manitoba will have the cleanest fuel standards in Canada by increasing biodiesel and ethanol content of its transportation fuels, as the Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan is implemented. Manitoba will increase the biodiesel content requirement in diesel fuel from 2 to 5 percent and the ethanol requirement in gasoline from 8.5 to 10 percent. Industry, stakeholder and citizen consultations will take place in the coming months, Pallister said, adding that any necessary regulation changes will be made this spring.

“We have the cleanest electricity in Canada already and soon we will have the cleanest fuels in Canada too,” Pallister said. “Manitoba is leading the country once again.”



The increased biofuel requirements will reduce Manitoba’s emissions by almost 400,000 metric tons cumulatively over the next five years, which is equivalent to removing 100,000 vehicles from the roadways.



“Agriculture always has been and always will be the key to Manitoba’s economic success,” Pallister said. “As an important economic driver, our agriculture industry cannot take its foot off the gas, so we will make that gas greener.”



Following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pallister is calling on the federal government for a fresh evaluation of the province’s Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan to cap the carbon tax on Manitobans.



“Manitobans deserve respect for our green agenda, our historic and significant investments in clean, green renewable energy,” Pallister said. “Our plan puts a price on carbon that is low and level, like the prairies, and keeps more money in the pockets of Manitobans while getting the same amount of emissions reductions as the rising federal carbon tax. Our Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan is better for the economy, better for the environment and better for Manitoban families.”



The climate plan includes investing billions of dollars in clean, renewable hydroelectric energy; eliminating use of coal for electricity generation; providing more than $200 million for the GROW and Conservation Trust programs to sustain investments in cleaner air, water and soil management; creating watershed management strategies; establishing Efficiency Manitoba demand-side management; introducing fuel-efficiency measures for the trucking industry; and working with the private sector to eliminate the use of plastic bags.