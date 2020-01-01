By Rock House Advisors and PB Renewables | February 04, 2020

Joe Jobe, president and founder of Rock House Advisors, and Peter Behrle, managing director of PB Renewables LLC, are pleased to announce biodiesel tax credit (BTC) bridge loan funding for biodiesel producers. Jobe and Behrle are working with a $5.5 billion financial institution that fully understands the history of the BTC, and the quality of the BTC credit. The bank is willing to rapidly underwrite and approve BTC-backed bridge loans to biodiesel producers while the producers await the return of their 2018 and 2019 BTC refunds from the IRS.



Jobe is the ultimate industry veteran. He is the former CEO of the National Biodiesel Board and founded Rock House Advisors in 2016. Behrle founded PB Renewables in 2006 as an advisory and funding source for renewable fuel producers.

“The retroactive reinstatement of the BTC combined with the three-year prospective extension has created a sense of urgency for producers to bring their biodiesel plants back to full production capacity as soon as possible,” Behrle said. “Understanding that many producers became cash strapped during the 24-month suspension, it makes sense to provide cash to them now as opposed to them having to wait for their refunds from the IRS.”



“I am in close contact with many biodiesel producers on a regular basis,” Jobe said. “2018 and 2019 especially were very difficult years. I’m glad to be able to help them create some expedited liquidity with this bridge funding to get the industry back on its feet as quickly as possible.”

For more information, contact Jobe at joe@rockhouse.us.