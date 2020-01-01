By BBI International | February 04, 2020

The Feb. 14 deadline for submitting presentation ideas to speak at the Biodiesel Production Technology Summit taking place in Minneapolis June 15-17, 2020, is approaching.

The Summit will be co-located with the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, together creating the world’s largest gathering of biofuels producers in the world.

“We developed the concept for this event last year to help biodiesel and renewable diesel manufacturers truly become low-cost producers at a time when the biodiesel tax credit was expired for its longest lapse in history,” said Ron Kotrba, program director and editor in chief of Biodiesel Magazine. “Now that the tax credit has been reinstated retroactively from 2018 through 2022, those same producers will now have the capital to effectuate important process upgrades and be better prepared for future policy disruptions. Investor confidence is returning to the sector as well, and my recent discussions with producers and technology providers tell me interest is high in such an event focusing on production technologies.”

Abstracts can be submitted in in the following categories:

Production Equipment

Pretreatment & Posttreatment

Catalysts

Process Technology (Biodiesel or Renewable Diesel)

Plant Services

Adsorbents & Resins

Reactors

Glycerin Upscaling Technologies

Biodiesel Upscaling Technologies to Alternative Non-fuel Products

Process, Fuel Quality Analysis

Project Development (Biodiesel or Renewable Diesel)

“One aspect of this conference that particularly appeals to all parties is that we are offering unlimited free passes to employees of biodiesel and renewable diesel production facilities, from operators to executives,” said Kotrba. “This is unprecedented, as we typically limit free producer passes to two per facility at our events.”

Presentation abstracts will be accepted through Feb. 14.

Abstracts can be submitted online at: www.biodieseltechnologysummit.com.