By AGQM | February 11, 2020

Registration for Germany’s biodiesel quality management association (AGQM) round robin tests is now open. Round robin tests are an important tool for laboratories to check and improve their own measurement performance and to identify and avoid possible handling, device or systematic errors. The participation in the round robin tests can be used for laboratory accreditation.

For the first time, all three round robin tests for fatty acid methyl esters (FAME, or biodiesel), vegetable and used cooking oils and pharmaceutical glycerol will be offered at the same time by AGQM. The FAME round robin test is divided into two parts. FAME Part 1 queries common parameters of the biodiesel standard EN 14214 (those listed in the German 36th BImSchV). FAME Part 2 contains additional parameters such as the methanol content and the cetane number. The vegetable and used cooking oils round robin test addresses the analysis of oils (DIN 51623 and EN 14214), which is used, for example, for incoming goods inspection.

Technical glycerol is a byproduct of the biodiesel production process, which can be refined to pharmaceutical glycerol. The specifications of the European pharmacopoeia are used for the examination and quality control of pharmaceutical glycerol. These and other selected standard methods are the basis for the pharmaceutical glycerol round robin test.

Registration for the round robin tests is open until Feb. 28 here. More information can be found on AGQM’s website or requested via email.