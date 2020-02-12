ADVERTISEMENT

Maire Tecnimont Group’s NextChem of Italy and Kansas-based Saola Energy have formed a new partnership to license renewable diesel technology to the international market.

NextChem will be the licensor of the combined technology and provide clients with EPC services and training.

Saola Energy’s patented technology consists of a hydrotreatment step followed by isomerization to produce high-quality renewable diesel fuel from vegetable and used cooking oils and residual fats. The technology can process a wide range of feedstocks at industrial scale.

In addition, the process has a “modularized approach” and is possible for capacities as low as 10 MMgy, “making it ideal for both smaller bolt-on facilities with access to a limited supply of captive feedstock and larger standalone plants that can aggregate larger amounts of raw materials,” the company stated.

“NextChem is growing as a worldwide key player in the sector of the technologies for energy transition,” said Pierroberto Fogiero, CEO of NextChem and Maire Tecnimont. “The U.S. marketplace is a tremendous opportunity for us to disclose the Maire Tecnimont Group’s enormous knowhow in the engineering innovation processes. The partnership with Saola Energy is of great relevance to us because it offers to the large spectrum of feedstock processors a profitable technology with the possibility of receiving superb assistance and services.”

Adam Belyamani, chief operating officer of Saola Energy, said, “We are excited to collaborate with NextChem on licensing our proven technologies worldwide. With this agreement in place, we are able to supply customers with a complete solution for an integrated renewable diesel facility. This will provide a very attractive solution in the marketplace for those parties that are interested in small- or large-scale biorefineries.”