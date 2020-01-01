By BBI International | February 17, 2020

The deadline to submit speaker presentation abstracts for the Biodiesel Production Technology Summit taking place June 15-17, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been extended.

“Many exciting presentation abstracts have already been submitted,” said Ron Kotrba, program director and editor in chief of Biodiesel Magazine. “Due to many requests, however, we have extended the deadline for submissions through Friday, Feb. 21.”

Abstracts can be submitted in in the following categories:

-Production Equipment

-Pretreatment & Posttreatment

-Catalysts

-Process Technology (Biodiesel or Renewable Diesel)

-Plant Services

-Adsorbents & Resins

-Reactors

-Glycerin Upscaling Technologies

-Biodiesel Upscaling Technologies to Alternative Non-fuel Products

-Process, Fuel Quality Analysis

-Project Development (Biodiesel or Renewable Diesel)

The Summit will be co-located with the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, together creating the world’s largest gathering of biofuels producers in the world.

Abstracts can be submitted online at: www.biodieseltechnologysummit.com.

