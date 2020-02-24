ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data Feb. 21, reporting that two additional SRE petitions have been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard for compliance year 2019.

A total of 23 SRE petitions for compliance year 2019 have now been filed, up from 21 SRE petitions that had been filed as of Jan. 16. All 23 petitions are still pending.

No SRE petitions are currently pending for any other RFS compliance year, and the EPA made no other changes to the data posted to its online SRE dashboard.

For compliance years 2015-’18, the EPA approved 85 of the 99 SRE petitions it received. Those 85 approved SRE petitions allowed 38.31 billion gallons of fuel to be exempt from RFS blending requirements, equating to approximately 4.04 billion renewable identification numbers (RINs).

Additional SRE data is available on the EPA website.