Thai petroleum refining company and fuel retailer Bangchak has started selling B10 at its more than 400 service stations across Thailand.

Calling the fuel “Hi Diesel S B 10,” Bangchak is promoting its higher cetane number, performance, engine-cleaning characteristics, and ability to reduce smog and PM2.5 particulates while boosting palm prices for farmers.

On Feb. 19, the company held an event called “Bangchak Hi Diesel S B 10: Diesel Fuel of the Year” at its Srinakharin branch with Sontirat Sontijirawong, Thailand’s energy minister, as a special guest. In addition, Chaiwat Kovavisarach, president and CEO of Bangchak along with other executives from the firm, high-level officials from the Ministry of Energy, automaker executives, and the actor Natthawut Skidjai attended the event.

Sontijirawong said the energy ministry has introduced the “Energy for All” policy, which aims to give everyone access to energy and ensure that grassroots people benefit from energy policies. As a result, energy mechanisms have been deployed to drive the grassroots economy and solve the problem of falling crop prices. The ministry has promoted B10 as standard diesel fuel in Thailand and pursued the goal of making B10 available at all service stations across the country from March 1 onward.

The promotion of B10 in Thailand has stabilized palm-oil prices, reduces particulates and, as a result of the energy ministry’s policies, saves consumers money.

The energy ministry also asserts that B10 has no adverse impact on compatible engines, which are specially designed by carmakers for use with biodiesel blends. Furthermore, the ministry monitors and checks fuel quality at both manufacturing line and service stations to assure fuel quality.