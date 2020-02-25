ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable energy consulting firm EcoEngineers has opened a new office in California to capitalize on the need for compliance, auditing and regulatory services in the western carbon markets, where growth in low-carbon fuels such as biodiesel, renewable diesel and biogas is booming.

“The West Coast is an important strategic market for our renewable energy consulting, sustainable carbon management, and verification services,” EcoEngineers stated. “The California LCFS, cap-and-trade programs, and commitments to climate action programs present tremendous opportunities for EcoEngineers to expand its service areas west. Our life-cycle analysis, renewable asset development, EcoUniversity workshops, and regulatory engagement expertise help build the clean energy economy of the future.”

To help lead the effort, EcoEngineers has hired Roxby Hartley as a senior regulatory consultant. Hartley spent six years as the director of research and development and more than two years as the director of operations at Agron Bioenergy in Watsonville, California, a biodiesel production firm acquired by Western Iowa Energy in late 2017.

Hartley will also assume the role of biodiesel line of business manager for EcoEngineers, working to support the efforts of biodiesel, renewable diesel and renewable jet fuel producers across the industry. He holds a doctorate in geophysics and a bachelor’s degree in geology, both from Oxford University.