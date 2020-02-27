ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA is scheduled to publish a notice Feb. 28 in the Federal Register announcing a notice of funding availability (NOFA) of up to $100 million in competitive grants under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

A prepublication version of the notice indicates the grant funding will be made available to eligible entities to support activities designed to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels under the HBIIP. The notice aims to alert prospective participants and stakeholders of the intention of the Commodity Credit Corp. and Rural Business Cooperative Service to jointly publish a NOFA by mid-spring. That NOFA will provide specific program information and requirements.

The notice explains that HBIIP is intended to encourage a more comprehensive approach to marketing higher blend levels of ethanol and biodiesel by sharing the costs related to and/or offering sales incentives for the installation of fuel pumps, related equipment and infrastructure.

According to the USDA, cost-share grants and/or incentives will be made available for higher fuel ethanol/biodiesel blends such as E15 and B20 at vehicle fueling locations. This includes local fueling stations, convenience stores, hypermarket fueling stations and fleet facilities.

A full copy of the notice is available on the USDA website.