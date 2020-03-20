By Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis | March 03, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 1, the minimum percentage of biodiesel added to diesel fuel went from 11 to 12 percent, as established by Resolution CNPE No. 16, of Oct. 29, 2018, and Dispatch ANP No. 621, of Aug. 6, 2019. The maximum percentage, established by these standards, remains 15 percent.

According to the schedule determined in the resolution, the minimum biodiesel content in diesel fuel will increase by 1 percent each year until reaching the limit of 15 percent on March 1, 2023. The first authorized increase occurred in September 2019, when the minimum percentage went from 10 to 11 percent.

The stations that have diesel with 11 percent biodiesel purchased before March 1 will be able to continue selling the product until the end of stocks.