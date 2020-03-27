ADVERTISEMENT

Student scientists are invited to apply online for a grant award of up to $2,000 through the Beth Calabotta Sustainability Education Grant, established by the National Biodiesel Foundation in 2018 to help full-time students interested in science, research and biodiesel sustainability. The grant is designed to provide financial aid to students of science whose work promotes or supports the use of biodiesel and renewable diesel.

Calabotta worked for more than 25 years at Monsanto in St. Louis, Missouri, as a chemical engineer until 2014, when she completed her tenure there as director and fellow of Monsanto’s Bioenergy Development Program. She died March 2017 from breast cancer at 49 years old.

In 2016, Calabotta was honored with the National Biodiesel Board’s “Eye on Biodiesel” Impact Award for her significant contributions to NBB’s sustainability efforts and projects to analyze the real-world indirect effects of biodiesel production. Calabotta’s knowledge and leadership was instrumental in improving the science used to quantify biodiesel’s growth potential and greenhouse gas benefits. She had also worked aggressively to pursue funding from industry as well as broadening the feedstock organizations that contribute to and benefit from the technical and education programs funded by NBF. Calabotta also fulfilled many NBF roles, including director, vice president and treasurer.

“Beth Calabotta had a passion for student education and advanced biofuels,” said Jeff Lynn, NBF president. “The foundation is honored to provide financial support in her honor to continue her legacy.”

A portion of the financial award must be used to cover the recipient’s costs to attend and participate in the Biodiesel Sustainability Workshop and related activities Nov. 3-4 in St. Louis. Remaining funds should be applied toward academic expenses.

Applications must be submitted by May 31. The selected applicant for the grant will be announced by Aug. 30. More information may be found on the grant homepage.

The NBF works with the NBB to address national issues such as cleaner air, greater economic development for rural communities, and enhanced national security through energy independence.

Organized in 1994, the NBF’s mission is to accomplish outreach, education, research and demonstration activities for the advancement of biodiesel.