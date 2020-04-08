By The National Biodiesel Board | April 08, 2020

The National Biodiesel Board applauds and celebrates the American Soybean Association’s century of growth, advocacy and dedication to America’s soybean farmers and the agricultural industry. Through ASA’s grassroots initiatives, the entire soybean complex has been given a voice to strengthen all value chains.

“One hundred years is such a milestone,” said Doug Whitehead, NBB’s chief operating officer. “One hundred years says strength and success. Experience matters and ASA clearly has it.”

To commemorate this 100th anniversary, the biodiesel industry wants to especially extend its thanks to ASA for taking a chance on this sustainable initiative. “We wouldn’t have had a chance without ASA and the soybean sector saying, ‘Let’s get this done,’” said Whitehead. “Without ASA, the 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean-producing states, and the more than 300,000 individual soybean farmers those groups count as members, the biodiesel industry wouldn’t have near the national policy success we’ve enjoyed to date.”

In the early 1990s, soybean farmers had an idea on how to utilize the influx of soybean oil and created a value-added product for producers and consumers—biodiesel. At the time, these farmers had an idea without a product, but they knew they wanted to be innovative and good stewards of their business leaving no asset stranded. This idea blossomed into the formation of a national trade association—the National Biodiesel Board.

ASA has been monumental in helping the soybean and biodiesel industries grow through critical legislation. ASA represents the biodiesel industry in Washington, D.C., and walks the halls of Congress to the benefit of biodiesel producers and U.S. farmers.

“The leadership and grassroots muscle ASA brings to the table was critical in getting the biodiesel tax incentive and Renewable Fuel Standard implemented and defended over the years,” said Tom Verry, NBB’s director of outreach and development. “ASA has embraced biodiesel as a priority, which has helped guide us to where we are today at nearly 3 billion gallons, and to where we will be in the future.”

For more on ASA’s history visit soygrowers.com.