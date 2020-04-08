By The National Biodiesel Board | April 08, 2020

Like many others trying to “flatten the curve” during the COVID-19 crisis, National Biodiesel Board staff is staying home and working remotely. Most NBB staff members have children and understand the challenges of learning at home.

Many families across the nation are finding themselves living in this “new normal” as well. Parents have found themselves suddenly juggling work, managing the household, and homeschooling children all at the same time. To help, NBB has put together some excellent biodiesel educational resources and fun ideas for extending the learning experience beyond the classroom, or dining room table.

NBB has collected crowd favorite biodiesel educational resources and STEM activities to help kids expand their understanding of energy, sustainability, and renewable biodiesel.

These resources include energy curriculum for eight- to 12-year-olds, a complete workbook with games, simple experiments that can be done with parental supervision, and worksheets.

If you’re a parent of younger students, don’t worry, there are activity books as well to keep their minds fueled and entertained.

Thanks to the USDA’s Biodiesel Education Program, the University of Idaho developed this and other energy education coursework for elementary school through high school.

NBB hopes this material helps to generate some positive energy with any homeschool experience.