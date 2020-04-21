By Illinois Soybean Association | April 21, 2020

Two Chicago-area fleets rank among the 100 Best Fleets in the Americas, an annual list of the top public fleets in North and South America. The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County ranks 28 on the list and Village of Arlington Heights is named honorable mention.

Now in its twentieth year, the 100 Best Fleets program encourages performance improvement and innovation among public fleets. Both the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County and Arlington Heights are committed to clean air and sustainable operations by fueling fleet vehicles B20 biodiesel, a renewable and cleaner-burning fuel made from soybeans.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, based in Wheaton, is a nationally recognized conservation agency. By using B20 in diesel vehicles, the Forest Preserve District operates efficiently while reducing emissions.

Village of Arlington Heights, one of the state’s largest municipalities, operates diesel vehicles and off-road equipment with B20 to reduce tailpipe soot, hydrocarbon and carbon monoxide emission levels.

These fleets are members of the B20 Club, a partnership between the Illinois Soybean Association checkoff program and the American Lung Association that recognizes Illinois fleets committed to cleaner air through use of biodiesel blends of B20 and higher.

“B20 Club fleets contribute to cleaner, healthier air for citizens in their communities by using B20 to fuel diesel vehicles,” says Bailey Arnold, senior manager of clean air initiatives at ALA. “With the prevalence of asthma and other chronic lung diseases in urban areas, that’s an important benefit for the Chicago suburbs.”

To learn more about biodiesel, visit biodieseladvantage.com.

Find the list of 100 Best Fleets of 2020 here.