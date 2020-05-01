ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. biodiesel production reached 132 million gallons in February, down 2 million gallons when compared to January, but up 1 million gallons when compared to February 2019, according to data released April 30 by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Approximately 75 percent of that volume was produced at plants in the Midwest. Production came from 91 biodiesel plants with a combined capacity of 2.5 billion gallons per year.

EIA said 54 million gallons of biodiesel were sold in February as B100. An additional 77 million gallons of the fuel was sold blended into petroleum diesel.

Ending stocks of B100 were at 56 million gallons, flat when compared to January.

Biodiesel producers consumed 1.007 billion pounds of feedstock in February, including 575 million pounds of soybean oil, 93 million pounds of canola oil, 134 million pounds of corn oil, 21 million pounds of tallow, and 12 million pounds of poultry fats. Animal fats accounted for 79 million pounds of feedstock, including 43 million pounds of white grease. Producers used 114 million pounds of recycled grease and oil as feedstock, including 91 million pounds of yellow grease.

Additional information is available on the EIA website.