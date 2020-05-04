By Neste Corp. | May 04, 2020

In March, Neste announced that it would acquire Mahoney Environmental, a leading collector and recycler of used cooking oil in the U.S., and its affiliated entities. The acquisition has been approved by regulatory authorities, and the deal has been closed.

“The completion of this transaction is an important step forward in delivering on Neste’s growth strategy in renewables and in strengthening our global renewable raw material platform, building on the company’s acquisition of Dutch animal fat trader IH Demeter in 2018,” said Peter Vanacker, president and CEO of Neste. “I am happy to welcome Mahoney personnel to our joint journey on creating a healthier planet for our children.”

Neste’s feedstock strategy is focusing on waste and residues growth and the development of new feedstock sources. The company is targeting 100 percent waste and residues share by 2025. Mahoney Environmental is an important partner for Neste to achieve this goal, as it already has access to a substantial volume of used cooking oil with room to grow across North America.

Mahoney’s unique, integrated business model sets it apart from competitors. Alongside used cooking oil collection and recycling, Mahoney also provides cooking oil equipment installation and design, fresh oil delivery and grease trap cleaning.