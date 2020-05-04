By Greasezilla | May 04, 2020

Downey Ridge Environmental Co., developer of Greasezilla, reports its installed base is expanding beyond its traditional wastewater treatment and grease trap waste hauling sectors and into the biodiesel production, anaerobic digestion, food processing and water reclamation industries. As a leading clean technology in commercial fats, oil and grease (FOG) separation, the Greasezilla hydronic thermal separation system is increasingly becoming a “front-end” processing technology across six clean technology verticals.

Communities from North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and around the globe are seeking a workable solution to help them combat FOG to protect their water infrastructure and meet environmental goals. Greasezilla is a leading, purely ecological solution to manage the overabundance of FOG created from commercial and industrial food production facilities worldwide.

Greasezilla is transforming the way FOG waste is handled in communities across the globe. This one-of-a-kind system can separate up to 40,000 gallons of raw grease trap waste per day generating a return of 10- to 20-fold in tipping fee profits, without any added costs for additives, additional processing, blending or fossil fuels. After the separation process is complete, the brown grease offtake is pumped into holding tanks to be sold on the commodity markets. The remaining water is pasteurized and nearly free of all suspended solids and safe for discharge into a wastewater treatment facility. Greasezilla is highly efficient and extremely profitable process, operating on only 5 percent of the brown grease it produces with further incentives of being a low carbon emitter.

Greasezilla is having a positive impact across a variety of industry sectors.

Wastewater Treatment Facilities: Municipalities are installing Greasezilla systems to help their publicly owned treatment works handle grease and better prevent sanitary sewer overflows. Placed upstream of treatment facilities, Greasezilla separates FOG into its basic elements, sending the water back to the treatment center headworks. With fewer blockages and equipment repair, annual operations and maintenance budgets for facilities are more stable and predictable. Facilities also generate revenue from tipping fees and the sale of Greasezilla’s advanced biofuel offtake.

At the forefront of this movement within the past year, the Hampton Roads Sanitation District selected Greasezilla as the FOG separation technology for its Nansemond Treatment plant in Virginia.

Independent Haulers: A dire shortage of FOG processing solutions and centers limit disposal options for haulers, leaving them to drive long distances in order to dump their loads. Independent haulers are turning to Greasezilla to help them dispose of the vast amounts of grease trap waste they collect from commercial foodservice businesses. By investing in the system, haulers solve their own grease disposal challenges as well as gain tipping revenue from other haulers. Systems are slated for Chicago, New Orleans and Atlanta.

Biodiesel Production: Greasezilla’s low-moisture, high-FFA brown grease offtake is an ideal feedstock for biodiesel conversion. Instead of purchasing materials needed for the feedstock, biodiesel plants can generate their own. The Greasezilla system adds additional profitability to biodiesel production facilities by generating high-quality feedstock in-house from materials that haulers will pay to unload. New systems are slated for Connecticut and Georgia.

Anaerobic Digestion: Anaerobic digestion is often utilized for FOG disposal but balancing the biology and input stream is essential. The batter layer from FOG is excellent for digesters if the quality of the organic waste can be managed. Greasezilla’s FOG separation process manages those input characteristics, providing a balanced feedstock for digesters. Systems are slated for Washington and California.

Water Reclamation: As a pretreatment process, Greasezilla benefits water reclamation organizations looking to recover water for use in irrigation or groundwater recharge. Since grease trap waste consists of 95 percent water that can be extracted by Greasezilla, it is a readily available source for water reclamation technology. A new system is slated for Texas.

Food Processors: The newest application of Greasezilla is in the food processing industry, where FOG can be processed at its source, instead of hauling it to other locations for processing and disposal. Greasezilla recently introduced a flexible, modular system configuration to accommodate remote and large-scale food production facilities. The new modular Greasezilla system can be placed at any large-scale collection point. Designed for both interior and exterior placement, the modular Greasezilla FOG separation system is scalable in 10,000-gallon increments, with a new system slated for Massachusetts.