By The National Biodiesel Board | May 07, 2020

The National Biodiesel Board welcomed the U.S. Department of Commerce’s final determination in its “changed circumstances review” of antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on imports of Argentine biodiesel. The commerce department determined that there are no “changed circumstances” that would warrant changes in U.S. duty rates. As a result, the rates on biodiesel imports from Argentina will remain at their current levels.

“NBB’s Fair Trade Coalition fought hard for this outcome, and we certainly appreciate Secretary Wilbur Ross and the Trump administration for supporting U.S. biodiesel producers at a critical moment,” said Kurt Kovarik, NBB’s vice president of federal affairs. “We are grateful for their consistent willingness to listen to the U.S. biodiesel industry. The Department of Commerce took the time necessary to fully evaluate the status of Argentina’s export tax regime and make the right decision. Also critical to this outcome is the support and leadership of Sens. Chuck Grassley and Maria Cantwell along with Rep. Darren LaHood. We greatly appreciate their steadfast support for the U.S. biodiesel industry and America’s soybean farmers. U.S. biodiesel producers appreciate their help in amplifying the industry’s push for fair trade conditions.”

In January 2018, following a lengthy investigation that found U.S. biodiesel producers were harmed by unfair trade practices, the commerce department finalized AD and CVD rates on Argentine biodiesel imports. The combined AD and CVD rates range from 132.72 to 157.86 percent.

In November 2018, the department granted Argentina’s request for a “changed circumstances” review, based on that government’s alleged changes in its export tax regime.

In July 2019, the commerce department issued a preliminary decision that would have virtually eliminated CVD rates for Argentina’s biodiesel producers, while maintaining AD rates.

Today, the commerce department is issuing its final determination, maintaining both AD and CVD rates. The final determination will be published in the Federal Register at a later date.