By BBI International | May 14, 2020

BBI International and Biodiesel Magazine are pleased to announce that the agenda for the Biodiesel Production Technology Summit, set to take place Aug. 24-26, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, has been released and is now available online.

Featuring two full days of panel discussions by more than 30 experts, the Biodiesel Production Technology Summit provides a balanced mix of content including biodiesel and renewable diesel topics covering pretreatment, new process technologies, improving existing production technologies, posttreatment and much more.

Handcrafted by Biodiesel Magazine Editor in Chief Ron Kotrba from dozens of submitted abstracts, along with personal invitations to his deep industry connections after more than 15 years with the publication, the Biodiesel Production Technology Summit agenda is designed specifically for existing and future biodiesel and renewable diesel producers to learn about cutting-edge process technologies, new techniques and equipment to optimize existing production, and efficiencies to save money while increasing throughput and fuel quality.

The agenda paired with extensive networking opportunities and an exposition hall are anticipated to provide an unrivaled conference experience for all producers of biomass-based diesel. Co-located with the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the combined events are expected to be the world’s largest gathering of biofuel producers.

In an unprecedented move, event owner and operator BBI International is providing unlimited free passes for producers of ethanol and biomass-based diesel to attend the FEW and Biodiesel Production Technology Summit. Registrants of the FEW will also be encouraged to freely attend technical sessions at the co-located Biodiesel Production Technology Summit in order to learn the latest information on biodiesel and renewable diesel, which may assist in decisions whether to co-locate biomass-based diesel production at their ethanol refineries.

“I am proud of the impressive agenda we have created for the inaugural Biodiesel Production Technology Summit,” said Kotrba, who also serves as program director for the biodiesel event. “Our speaker lineup features some of the largest, most respected and well-known companies and individuals in the sector.”

The dates and venue for the event were changed from June 15-17 in Minneapolis to Aug. 24-26 in Omaha due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the later dates and continuous monitoring of the crisis, in addition to taking necessary steps to ensure a safe and healthy conference experience, BBI International is anticipating a successful show. The company has updated its Biodiesel Production Technology Summit website with a Frequently Asked Questions page for patrons.

To view the Biodiesel Production Technology Summit agenda online, click here. To view current sponsors, click here. For more information on reserving a booth in the expo hall, click here. To view registration information, click here. To register for the event, purchase a booth or become a sponsor, please call 866-746-8385.