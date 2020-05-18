ADVERTISEMENT

Only two of seven additives tested passed AGQM’s new no-harm test for biodiesel cold flow improvers, and both are manufactured by Chimec.

The new test procedure, developed by Germany’s biodiesel quality management association AGQM in cooperation with the petroleum and fuel additive industries, is called the No-Harm Test BDFI.

The test procedure consists of two parts. First, minimum requirements such as the additive’s ability to lower the cold filter plugging point (CFPP), as well as ash content, flash point, total contamination and interaction tests with other cold flow improvers are examined in pure B100. Additional tests are then performed on a B10 fuel specially developed for the no-harm test. The diesel fuel portion of the fuel blend is already dosed with high concentrations of flow improvers and antisettling agents so the additive to be tested is done so in a worst-case scenario regarding filterability, engine oil compatibility, corrosion, foam and emulsion formation, as well as in the XUD9 engine test. According to AGQM, the reference diesel fuel and biodiesel of constant quality are used for the test in order to guarantee the comparability between future no-harm test rounds.

Chimec 6830 and Chimec 6043 have been added to the new no-harm list of flow improvers publicly available on AGQM’s website.