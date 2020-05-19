ADVERTISEMENT

Neste is making its trademarked renewable diesel available to dozens of new fueling stations in Finland this spring. With the 51 additional locations carrying the renewable fuel, approximately 120 stations across Finland will now carry the product.

“Our customers have asked for more stations offering renewable diesel—that is why we are now expanding the number of stations providing Neste MY Renewable Diesel in one big go,” said Katri Taskinen, vice president responsible for the sales of the Neste station network in Finland. “With this expansion, both private and business customers can refuel renewable diesel across Finland.”

The number of distribution points will be expanded from 70 to 120 stations during the spring, according to the company.

“The number of fuel supply points for light traffic will increase by 37 new stations, 24 of which will be located in regions where Neste MY Renewable Diesel has not been previously available,” Neste stated. “For commercial vehicles, there will be 13 new stations, which means that distribution will be expanded to 11 new regions.”

In addition to Finland, Neste’s MY Renewable Diesel is available in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, the Netherlands as well as on the West Coast of the U.S.