Bipartisan legislation was introduced May 19 in the U.S. Senate by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, which would provide assistance to biofuel producers adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout from the health crisis.

The legislation, titled the “Renewable Fuel Feedstock Reimbursement Act of 2020,” would require USDA to reimburse biofuel producers for their feedstock purchases made Jan. 1 through March 31 through the Commodity Credit Corporation.

“Grassley’s bill would provide much-needed relief for biofuels producers in the face of COVID-19 demand destruction,” said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. “The pandemic hit Iowa’s biofuels industry hard and around 40 percent of the state’s ethanol production capacity remains offline. Without economic help many plants may lack the necessary resources to purchase corn and resume production, even as more Americans head back to work and demand begins its long, slow climb back to normal levels. We thank Sen. Chuck Grassley for leading the effort to help renewable fuel producers during this difficult time. IRFA encourages Congress to act swiftly to provide producers with this vital relief.”

Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, said, “Urgent, bipartisan calls to protect America’s biofuel sector continue to resonate across Capitol Hill, and we’re grateful to Sens. Grassley and Klobuchar for outlining a solution that would deliver immediate relief for biofuel workers, our farm partners, and thousands of rural communities. After the devastation created by COVID-19, it’s vital that Congress and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ensure that biofuel plants stand ready to restore production and reopen markets for America’s farmers. Unless Washington acts, we’ll be trying to rebuild the rural economy with one arm tied behind our back.”