Global Clean Energy Holdings has selected Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex process technology for its oil refinery retrofit project in Bakersfield, California. According to Haldor Topsoe, the Bakersfield Renewable Fuels project will produce 15,000 barrels per day (approximately 230 MMgy) of renewable diesel from GCEH’s proprietary camelina oil and other renewable feedstocks.

Haldor Topsoe will deliver basic engineering, license, proprietary equipment and catalyst for its HydroFlex technology.

“The project will generate both direct and indirect job opportunities in the region and will contribute to a growing diversified domestic energy mix,” said Richard Palmer, CEO of GCEH.

Henrik Rasmussen, vice president of Haldor Topsoe, said, “It is a privilege to add yet another U.S. project to our portfolio.”

Haldor Topsoe says its HydroFlex renewable diesel technology can be deployed in greenfield units, as well as retrofits for coprocessing or stand-alone renewable diesel production.

On June 3, GCEH secured a capital partnership worth $365 million.