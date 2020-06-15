ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable Energy Group Inc., North America’s largest biodiesel producer whose active annual U.S. production capacity approaches half a billion gallons from nine biodiesel facilities and one renewable diesel plant, has released its first-ever environmental, social and governance (ESG) report.

“Sustainability is at the core of what we do, but we’re also focused on social responsibility and corporate governance,” the company stated. “That’s why we’ve incorporated environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices into our operations and philosophy. Stakeholders in many industries are increasingly expressing interest in companies’ ESG impacts, which led us to create our first-ever ESG report.”

The 29-page report, covering all of 2019, displays easy-to-read graphics and succinct yet useful information on the company’s myriad of sustainability measures, including how its fuel helped reduce carbon emissions, along with data on the company’s energy usage, and highlights on projects that reduce waste and emissions.

REG’s ESG report also includes safety data, employee initiatives and results from philanthropic efforts in the various communities in which it operates. Finally, the new report provides information on its board of directors, governance structures and policies.

“Today, at over 800 employees strong, our commitments to the environment, our people and ongoing advancement are as solid as ever,” the company stated. “Those who have worked with us know our governance is to produce sustainable fuels that accelerate the transition to renewable, clean energy because our planet simply cannot wait. We are proud to contribute to the circular economy by utilizing inputs that are largely waste byproducts from other industries, creating quality fuel that helps address increasing environmental carbon levels … Though 2020 is proving to be a rollercoaster of a year for many people and companies, our dedication to safety, transparency, continuous improvement and carbon reduction is steadfast.”

To view REG’s 2019 ESG report, click here.