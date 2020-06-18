By Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. | June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. has launched a corporate venture capital program called LDC Innovations as an essential element in the company’s strategic plans to reinforce its position as a key value chain participant.

“This program is another positive step in our strategic growth plans, as part of which we are investing in innovations and technologies that can help meet increasing global demand for healthy, nutritious products that are responsibly sourced and produced,” said Ian McIntosh, LDC CEO. “Over the coming months, we will invest in early-stage companies with the potential to transform the food and agriculture industries. Most importantly, we will support businesses that share our vision for a safe and sustainable future through transparent supply chains, responsible sourcing and long-term value creation.”

LDC has appointed Max Clegg to manage the program as head of LDC Innovations, as part of LDC’s innovations and downstream team, to be led by Thomas Couteaudier in addition to his existing responsibilities as head of South & Southeast Asia region.

“Max brings significant experience to the program and will play a key role in building long-term, productive relationships with companies in the LDC Innovations portfolio,” Couteaudier said.