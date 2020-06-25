ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable diesel producer Neste Corp. announced a circular-economy partnership June 24 with McDonald’s Netherlands and HAVI, a global supply chain company. Used cooking oil (UCO) from McDonald’s Netherlands will be turned into renewable diesel by Neste at its plant in Rotterdam, and then the fuel will be used to power HAVI trucks that both collect UCO from and deliver goods to McDonald’s restaurants in the Netherlands.

“We are big enough to make a difference,” said Jeroen Dekkers, head of the McDonald’s Netherlands supply chain. “Circularity and reducing waste are one of the pillars of our ongoing sustainability program.”

Neste has been active in the Netherlands since 2011 when the Rotterdam biorefinery began operating. Last year, Neste opened a new office in Hoofddorp, near Amsterdam, which serves as the global hub for its renewable aviation business. Its renewable diesel has been available in the Dutch market since October and can be found at more than 90 locations throughout the Netherlands.