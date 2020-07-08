The new campaign—Biodiesel: Better. Cleaner. Now!—is aimed to drive the narrative about the myriad of ways that biodiesel and renewable diesel are a better choice for consumers, policymakers and the environment.

By The National Biodiesel Board | July 08, 2020

Last year, the National Biodiesel Board undertook a formal strategic planning process to not only set a clear vision, but also to launch a new tagline that would help with future messaging. At the 2020 National Biodiesel Conference & Expo, NBB announced the new tagline—Biodiesel: Better. Cleaner. Now!

“Biodiesel and renewable diesel are more important now than ever,” said Kaleb Little, NBB director of communications. “As the world faces a unique and historic time, many people are turning their focus to ways to improve health and the environment for the future, while at the same time trying to boost the economy. Biodiesel and renewable diesel are already working to provide clean air and stimulate communities nationwide.”

Biodiesel plays a vital role in reducing emissions and providing cleaner air across the country. In fact, biodiesel has nearly 80 percent fewer lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions than petroleum diesel. Biodiesel also supports 60,000 American jobs. For every 100 million gallons of biodiesel that is produced, the industry creates 3,200 jobs. So, as biodiesel grows, so does its job-creating ability.

Biodiesel production impacts more than just the biodiesel industry. As diverse as its feedstocks are, so too are the sectors that biodiesel production impacts economically. Biodiesel drives economic benefits for manufacturing, service, transportation and agriculture, to name just a few.

“Today, biodiesel users have more options than ever when it comes to buying biodiesel,” said Scott Fenwick, NBB technical director. “Whether it is a petroleum distributor sourcing biodiesel or a consumer looking for a pump, finding biodiesel has never been easier. If the local retailer does not provide biodiesel at the pump, ask the petroleum distributor and if the request is not granted, then change to a distributor who will. Once distributors realize there is a demand and that biodiesel is a valuable addition, they will make it available to consumers.”

Little added, “The industry worked hard to make biodiesel better, cleaner and available now.”

Audiences can expect to see more of this messaging throughout 2020 and beyond as NBB tries to simplify the many reasons that biodiesel deserves support and should be viewed as the fuel of choice for diesel platforms. NBB welcomes the use of this messaging in day-to-day communications as the industry works to improve and reshape the way Americans view biodiesel.