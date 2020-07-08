During state stay-at-home orders this spring, the National Biodiesel Board continued business as usual attending more than a dozen virtual conferences, holding numerous online meetings and hosting more than 10 educational webinars.

Throughout these uncertain times, the National Biodiesel Board has worked collaboratively to continue getting essential business done on behalf of the industry. Like many others, NBB has made virtual face-to-face communication amongst the team, with members and key stakeholders a top priority in place of in-person efforts.

“Even though the NBB team has had to do things a little differently than normal, each staff member has still had their sleeves rolled up and boots on the ground tackling important industry issues to keep progress moving,” said Doug Whitehead, NBB chief operating officer. “NBB still has the same optimism shared early in the year and remains diligent in achieving the ambitious goals stated in our new industry vision.”

NBB also wanted to aid in providing educational content for parents and students through new, innovative homeschool resources including biodiesel worksheets, videos and hands-on activities. In addition, NBB amplified social media content to celebrate National Biodiesel Day, Earth Day and World Environment Day, sharing with consumers how biodiesel plays a vital role in providing cleaner air for all.

To signify the importance of NBB’s better, cleaner, now messages, NBB also created a new presence through an online platform called Medium. Don Scott, NBB director of sustainability, will be the expert of the account, reiterating the biodiesel industry’s role in providing a better and cleaner tomorrow. Medium is the home to thousands of independent voices, now including Scott’s, and has more than 120 million readers. This new account is just one of the many ways our communications team continues outreach and spreads accurate information to key audiences.

Partnerships and relationship-building still remain vital to NBB. Through continued sponsorships and a variety of web-based speaking engagements, NBB ensures that biodiesel messages continue being heard by key audiences and that the industry is pressing forward, virtually creating necessary rapport.

Key leaders in the industry represent biodiesel and renewable diesel through ongoing efforts and meetings with the American Soybean Association and United Soybean Board, California Air Resources Board, BQ-9000 producers, member companies across the supply chain, and many others.

While some things have changed, the industry can be sure its trade association staff is still engaged and “on the move” representing biodiesel and renewable diesel—one conversation at a time.