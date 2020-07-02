Meeting with elected leaders is one of the key reasons the National Biodiesel Board meets with its membership each year. NBB organized more than 80 virtual teleconference Hill visits in June for members to meet with their representatives in Congress.

By The National Biodiesel Board | July 02, 2020

Biodiesel advocates met virtually this summer for the first time as the National Biodiesel Board hosted its annual summer membership meeting June 22-24. This year’s meeting focused on integral association business and critical federal policy initiatives through individual webinars open to all involved in our member companies.

“We want to thank each and every one of our members who attended our first virtual meeting and helped us continue the biodiesel and renewable diesel conversation,” said Donnell Rehagen, NBB CEO. “Like any other meeting in Washington, D.C., personal advocacy is vital to the future success of the industry and strategic policy efforts. Even though we met from afar, our members were still able to make an impact on the Hill.”

Meeting with elected leaders is one of the key reasons NBB meets with its membership each year. During the meeting, NBB organized more than 80 virtual teleconference Hill visits for members to meet with their representatives in Congress. These visits help the biodiesel industry create strong relationships with those fighting for biodiesel and renewable diesel on the Hill and aid in moving the needle in terms of policy progress.

“Nothing beats constituent-to-member conversations when it comes to making connections with policymakers,” said Kurt Kovarik, NBB vice president of federal affairs. “It’s important for members of Congress to hear first-hand about the importance of the biodiesel industry so that we can collectively advance and continue to make biodiesel better, cleaner, and available now.”

In addition, members heard from association leadership, key staff and other subject-matter experts on topics ranging from feedstock availability, governmental affairs, carbon neutrality, fuel quality, brand marketing and so much more.

If you are not currently a member of NBB and would like to attend and participate in future events, contact Brad Shimmens, director of operations and membership, at 573-635-3893 or bshimmens@biodiesel.org to join NBB.