By The National Biodiesel Board | July 02, 2020

The National Biodiesel Board thanked the bipartisan group of 32 members of the U.S. House of Representatives that urged President Donald Trump to direct his EPA to reject “gap” small refinery exemptions (SREs).

The letter, sent to Trump July 2, expresses concern that the “gap” petitions undermine a U.S. Court of Appeals decision, Congress’ intent for the Renewable Fuel Standard, and EPA’s legal obligation to consider exemptions in a timely manner.

“EPA must immediately reject these petitions for small refinery exemptions going back nearly a decade,” said Kurt Kovarik, NBB’s vice president of federal affairs. “The sole purpose of the petitions is to challenge the authority of the Tenth Circuit Court’s decision and sow uncertainty about the RFS program. EPA’s continued delay in rejecting these petitions will only exacerbate the economic challenges facing biodiesel and renewable diesel producers as well as soybean farmers during the national economic emergency.”

NBB thanks Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois; Collin Peterson, D-Minnesota; Roger Marshall, R-Kansas; and Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa; as leaders of the Biofuel Caucus letter.

A copy of the full letter and a list of signers is available here.