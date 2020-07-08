ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Air, the cargo airline of e-commerce giant Amazon, has secured up to 6 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplied by Shell Aviation and produced by World Energy out of its Paramount, California, biorefinery.

The SAF will be added to the existing fuel supply at select airports where Amazon operates, to be used by its partners and other carriers. The SAF secured by Amazon Air is made from waste fats and oils. Blended with traditional jet fuel, the SAF can reduce carbon emissions by up to 20 percent.

Not only will Amazon Air’s investment in SAF help reduce carbon emissions from its operations, helping it honor the Climate Pledge Fund—a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040 started with $2 billion in funding from Amazon—but it will also build confidence in the sustainable fuel industry.

“Development of more efficient air cargo solutions is critical to achieving our goal of net-zero carbon across Amazon by 2040,” said Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air. “We’re already reducing carbon across our air network, from our ground operations—where we were the first to use electric main deck loaders in North America—to our fleet and network design. Using sustainable aviation fuel is a natural next step, and one that calls for continued action. We encourage other companies to join us in the effort to engage with suppliers to create more fuel alternatives.”

Earlier this year, Amazon trialed SAF on two flights from Washington to Arizona and Connecticut. Amazon has also committed to 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.