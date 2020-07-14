ADVERTISEMENT

Petrobras announced July 14 that it has concluded industrial-scale tests for coprocessing renewable diesel. The tests were performed at the Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery in Araucária, Paraná, where 2 million liters of soy oil were processed, which resulted in the production of around 40 million liters of diesel fuel with renewable content.

Commercial sale of renewable diesel in Brazil, however, must await regulation by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

“The results indicate that the test was successful, with adequate performance of the catalysts and operating units of the refinery and with a final product of high quality and meeting all the necessary specifications,” Petrobras stated. “These results will be reported to the ANP to contribute to the approval of the product regulation. The objective is to supply, together with the existing biodiesel, the portion of biofuel that must be mixed with the diesel sold at the service stations. Currently, biodiesel is mixed with mineral diesel in a proportion of at least 12 percent by fuel distributors and will reach 15 percent by 2023.”

Petrobras says it has held a patent since 2006 for the coprocessing of vegetable oils using a process called “HBIO.”