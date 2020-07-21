ADVERTISEMENT

Neste Corp. has opened four new fueling stations for 100 percent renewable diesel in northern and central California. The fueling stations, located near major commercial freight routes, are open 24/7 and are designed to accommodate commercial fleet vehicles of all sizes.

The new cardlock locations are operated by Jeffries Brothers Petroleum. Two are located in Wasco, California, at 750 U.S. Highway 46 and 2098 U.S. Highway 46; in Buttonwillow, California, at 35750 U.S. Highway 58; and in Shafter, California, at 102 South Beech Avenue.

The four new fueling stations join existing Neste-branded fuel stations in San Leandro, San Jose, Keyes and Ripon.

“Truck drivers are maintaining an important role in delivering packages, supplying hospitals and restocking grocery stores during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Carrie Song, Neste vice president for renewable road transport in North America. “It is critical to keep these vehicles moving with less greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution as we look toward creating a healthier planet for our children, and to create the framework for a green recovery in a post-Covid world.”

Neste plans to continue expanding its renewable diesel footprint on the West Coast. The company says it has already replaced more than 1.6 billion gallons of petroleum diesel in California under the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard.