By Nuseed | July 21, 2020

Nuseed Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nufarm Ltd., has executed a commercial offtake agreement with Saipol, the largest biodiesel producer in Europe, to supply Nuseed Carinata as a feedstock for certified low carbon oil for renewable fuels and high-protein, non-GMO meal for livestock feed.

The multiyear agreement follows the first commercial Nuseed Carinata shipment to Saipol’s crush plant in France last month. The Nuseed Carinata production system, currently grown in Argentina, achieved best-in-class greenhouse gas reduction (GHG), certified by the leading independent globally recognized Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials.

Saipol is a European leader in oilseed processing that develops markets for edible vegetable oils and derivatives, protein-rich meals, and low carbon renewable fuels.

“Nuseed Carinata is an excellent, purpose-built biofuel feedstock with non-GMO, high-protein meal,” said Saipol CEO Christophe Beaunoir. “From seed to the field and to our processing facility, every step is closely managed by Nuseed and independently certified by RSB, providing us complete confidence in quality, supply and the substantial GHG reduction we can provide.”

Brent Javra, general manager of global commercial operations for Nuseed, said, “The Saipol offtake agreement demonstrates how the Nuseed value chain connects growers to new global end-use markets and adds value at each step and for every participant. This agreement enables Nuseed to manage annual contract production with growers for the specific volume, quality and sustainable production needs of Saipol. Nuseed Carinata provides excellent opportunity for farmers and processors to participate in the global climate change effort through reduced GHG emissions in agriculture and transportation. We are building a production system that creates ‘Value Beyond Yield’ through a differentiated market with very high growth potential for our contract growers and our end-use customers.”

Given the rapidly growing needs of the European renewable fuels industry, Nuseed plans to significantly scale-up production of carinata grain in Argentina over coming seasons, with longer-term plans to develop the crop in additional South American markets and other parts of the world.