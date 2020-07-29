By The National Biodiesel Board | July 29, 2020

The biodiesel and renewable diesel industry is growing stronger with more organizations joining the National Biodiesel Board’s membership. The final months of 2019 and the first half of 2020 have brought the addition of seven organizations that are making an impact in the biodiesel and renewable diesel marketplace. These new producers and organizations join the extensive and diverse companies that make up NBB.

“I’m very excited to welcome each of these groups to our membership,” said Doug Whitehead, NBB chief operating officer. “The growth of our membership continues to reflect the direction of our industry. I’m sure that our members will benefit from these new partnerships, and we look forward to working closely together to show that biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner, and available now.”

NBB’s newest members include:

-Tina Biofuels LLC—A Missouri based biodiesel producer focused on providing fuel solutions to companies seeking cleaner, renewable and sustainable energy.

-Visionary Fiber Technologies—A global leader in fiber reactor separation technology, enhancing and improving manufacturing environments, all while increasing yields for its customers from its Texas headquarters.

-Bayer Crop Science—An organization from Missouri that has worked to advance health and nutrition through agriculture for more than 150 years.

-Crystaphase Products Inc.—A Texas-based company providing longer reactor cycles, higher catalyst load capacity, greater throughput and more to hundreds of refining, petrochemical and chemical plants worldwide.

-Renew Kansas Biofuels Association—A not-for-profit trade association representing and supporting the biofuels industry in Kansas.

-Roadrunner Bio Inc.—A biodiesel producer from California committed to helping its community become a healthier place to live with cleaner burning alternative fuels.

-Ayas Renewables Inc.—An Alabama-based organization that uses green chemistry to increase the value of glycerin, a biodiesel byproduct.

NBB is organized exclusively to promote and advance the interests of those seeking to advance the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry. NBB’s members enjoy a unified voice acting on their behalf, as well as a collection of partners, customers and more from within the membership. More information for those interested in joining NBB’s membership can be found online.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors.