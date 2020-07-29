By Renewable Energy Group Inc. | July 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable Energy Group Inc. announced July 29 that the company has entered into an agreement with Hunt & Sons Inc. to supply REG Ultra Clean at 12 locations in Northern California.

REG Ultra Clean is a premium renewable fuel* and one of the lowest carbon intensity liquid transportation fuels on the market today that enables businesses to achieve sustainability targets with the performance they expect.

“This agreement positions REG and Hunt & Sons to deliver a cleaner-burning, sustainable fuel that immediately reduces emissions within their existing fueling systems and infrastructure,” said Gary Haer, REG vice president of sales and marketing. “We are proud to work with Hunt & Sons to provide solutions that answer the call of California’s forward-thinking carbon-reduction strategies.”

Hunt & Sons is a leading California-based petroleum products distributor and operates from its headquarters in Sacramento, California. This relationship will be the first-of-its kind for the business.

“Hunt & Sons is excited to expand our relationship with REG by providing our customers throughout Northern California with a cleaner-burning renewable fuel,” said Josh Hunt, CEO of Hunt & Sons. “We always strive to provide the best customer service and most innovative products to our customers and REG Ultra Clean will help us fulfill those goals while benefitting the environment.”

REG Ultra Clean will be offered at 12 locations and is currently available at two Hunt & Sons locations in Rancho Cordova and Sacramento.

REG Ultra Clean reduces emissions significantly compared to petroleum diesel. On an annual basis, the fuel consumed through this agreement will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 250,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to more than 6 million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle.

“Consumers are demanding cleaner, innovative solutions and we are committed to producing clean fuels sustainably,” Haer said. “REG Ultra Clean provides a simple, cost effective immediate carbon reduction solution for diesel consumers today.”

*Editor’s Note: REG Ultra Clean the trademarked name of its proprietary blend of biodiesel and renewable diesel.