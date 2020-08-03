ADVERTISEMENT

Velocys plc has completed manufacturing and delivery of four of its Fischer-Tropsch reactors to Red Rock Biofuels. Red Rock Biofuels plans to convert 136,000 tons of waste woody biomass into more than 15 MMgy of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and naphtha fuels in Lakeview, Oregon.

“We are very pleased to have completed the reactor order for Red Rock’s facility in Oregon, which will produce low carbon sustainable fuels from forestry waste,” said Henrik Wareborn, CEO of Velocys. “Our reactor supply chain has now been tested and has proven our capability to deliver our technology to our global clients. Velocys has the technology, demonstrated at commercial scale, to enable the production of sustainable fuels. This fuel is essential for the hard-to-decarbonize transportation sector and will help to meet net-zero emissions as required by many governments.”

Red Rock Biofuels has the option to purchase an additional two reactors from Velocys by the end of this year.